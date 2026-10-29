Airbus CEO reports no cancellations or postponement requests for aircraft deliveries

Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury reported (28-Oct-2026) "no cancellations or requests for postponements" of aircraft deliveries as a result of higher fuel prices, adding: "We are still monitoring what it means for [airlines] moving forward". Mr Faury said: "The delivery profile is back-loaded again, but the teams are fully mobilised for a year-end rally". He noted the supply chain situation is "much better" than in previous years, however Pratt & Whitney PW1100G engines "remain the pacing item" for its ramp-up. [more - Aviation Week]