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    29-Oct-2026 10:28 AM

    Airbus CEO reports no cancellations or postponement requests for aircraft deliveries

    Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury reported (28-Oct-2026) "no cancellations or requests for postponements" of aircraft deliveries as a result of higher fuel prices, adding: "We are still monitoring what it means for [airlines] moving forward". Mr Faury said: "The delivery profile is back-loaded again, but the teams are fully mobilised for a year-end rally". He noted the supply chain situation is "much better" than in previous years, however Pratt & Whitney PW1100G engines "remain the pacing item" for its ramp-up. [more - Aviation Week]

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