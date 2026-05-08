Airbus CEO highlights diversity of the European airline market

Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury, speaking to CAPA TV at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition, described (24-Apr-2026) Europe as a "diverse" and "fragmented" market, with a mix of many small carriers alongside large airline groups. Mr Faury also noted the ongoing consolidation in the market, including ITA Airways, SAS and TAP Air Portugal. He also highlighted the high seasonality of the European market, with high demand in summer, and the number of start-up carriers in regions such as the Caucasus, Central Asia, Romania and the UK. [more - CAPA TV]