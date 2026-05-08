    Loading
    8-May-2026 4:32 PM

    Airbus CEO highlights diversity of the European airline market

    Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury, speaking to CAPA TV at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition, described (24-Apr-2026) Europe as a "diverse" and "fragmented" market, with a mix of many small carriers alongside large airline groups. Mr Faury also noted the ongoing consolidation in the market, including ITA Airways, SAS and TAP Air Portugal. He also highlighted the high seasonality of the European market, with high demand in summer, and the number of start-up carriers in regions such as the Caucasus, Central Asia, Romania and the UK. [more - CAPA TV]

    Want More News Like This?

    CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
    Find Out More