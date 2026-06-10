Airbus CEO: Delivery targets will depend on 'how many engines we finally get from Pratt & Whitney'

Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury stated (09-Jun-2026) the company has been pursuing a goal of manufacturing 75 A320neo family aircraft per month. Mr Faury stated: "We are growing at a pace difficult to sustain for a company that manufactures complex systems", hence a need to "digest" that growth in the next decade. Mr Faury noted "pain points" remain from a disorganised supply chain following the COVID-19 pandemic, but the situation has improved. He said slower deliveries from Pratt & Whitney for GTF family engines may still be impeding Airbus' ramp up in 18 months. Mr Faury noted Airbus' target to deliver between 70 and 75 family aircraft per month - as per its revised outlook - will "depend on how many engines we finally get from Pratt & Whitney". [more - Aviation Week]