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    10-Jun-2026 4:01 PM

    Airbus CEO: Delivery targets will depend on 'how many engines we finally get from Pratt & Whitney'

    Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury stated (09-Jun-2026) the company has been pursuing a goal of manufacturing 75 A320neo family aircraft per month. Mr Faury stated: "We are growing at a pace difficult to sustain for a company that manufactures complex systems", hence a need to "digest" that growth in the next decade. Mr Faury noted "pain points" remain from a disorganised supply chain following the COVID-19 pandemic, but the situation has improved. He said slower deliveries from Pratt & Whitney for GTF family engines may still be impeding Airbus' ramp up in 18 months. Mr Faury noted Airbus' target to deliver between 70 and 75 family aircraft per month - as per its revised outlook - will "depend on how many engines we finally get from Pratt & Whitney". [more - Aviation Week]

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