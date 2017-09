airberlin CEO Thomas Winkelmann welcomed (04-Sep-2017) the EU Commission's approval of the German Government's EUR150 million bridging loan to the carrier. Mr Winkelmann said "proactive assistance" by the Government means the carrier "can continue the search for new investors at full speed". He concluded: "From the very beginning of these negotiations, we have placed great importance on retaining as many jobs as possible... That will not change". [more - original PR]