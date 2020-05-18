Become a CAPA Member
18-May-2020 10:37 AM

airBaltic to add health measures with resumption of Riga, Tallinn, Vilnius services from May-2020

airBaltic announced (15-May-2020) plans to resume Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius services from 18-May-2020, implementing new health measures to limit the coronavirus spread. Measures include the following:

  • Passengers to undergo body temperature check at Riga International Airport. Passengers with a temperature above 37.8°C will be denied boarding;
  • Aircraft cabin disinfection will be performed with increased regularity;
  • All passengers onboard airBaltic aircraft will be provided with a complimentary basic care kit consisting of a protective face mask and disinfection wipes. Passengers will be required to wear a protective face mask while onboard;
  • Crew members will wear a protective mask and gloves;
  • The inflight service will be adjusted. Inflight magazines will be replaced with disposable information on hygiene and a catering menu. [more - original PR]

