airBaltic receives US Court approval for access to DIP financing
US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York approved (16-Sep-2026) relief requested by airBaltic in its customary first day motions following the company's voluntary initiation of proceedings under Chapter 11 of the US Bankruptcy Code. The court's approvals allow airBaltic to continue operating normally throughout the Chapter 11 process. The court also approved the company's debtor in possession (DIP) financing on an interim basis, authorising airBaltic to immediately access an initial tranche of EUR140 million of the previously announced EUR350 million financing facility. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
airBaltic entered Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York with a committed EUR350 million debtor-in-possession facility, stating the process aimed to address financial obligations and deliver a more sustainable capital structure while maintaining normal operations.1 President and CEO Erno Hildén said the airline remained focused on maintaining operations while implementing a new business plan.1