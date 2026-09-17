airBaltic receives US Court approval for access to DIP financing

US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York approved (16-Sep-2026) relief requested by airBaltic in its customary first day motions following the company's voluntary initiation of proceedings under Chapter 11 of the US Bankruptcy Code. The court's approvals allow airBaltic to continue operating normally throughout the Chapter 11 process. The court also approved the company's debtor in possession (DIP) financing on an interim basis, authorising airBaltic to immediately access an initial tranche of EUR140 million of the previously announced EUR350 million financing facility. [more - original PR]