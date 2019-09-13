Become a CAPA Member
airBaltic on track to achieve 2019 revenue targets, expects improve performance in 2H2019

airBaltic announced (Sep-2019) the company is on track to achieve the revenue target of EUR500 million to EUR510 million for 2019. The EBITDAR margin is expected to remain in the range of 23% to 24%, compared to 22.6% in 2018. 2H2019 revenue is expected to exceed 1H2019 revenue, as a result of traditional seasonality trends. The carrier expects financial performance to improve in 2H2019. [more - original PR]

