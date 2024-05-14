airBaltic and Fokker Next Gen to collaborate on hydrogen aircraft

airBaltic and Fokker Next Gen signed (13-May-2024) a MoU to contribute to the development of the Fokker Next Gen hydrogen powered commercial aircraft. airBaltic aims to investigate hydrogen aircraft that would be suitable for the airline's routes. Fokker Next Gen is developing a 120 to 150 seat narrowbody aircraft powered by liquid hydrogen combustion. The aircraft will feature a dual fuel tank system to enable it to use sustainable aviation fuel or kerosene when liquid hydrogen is not available. The aircraft will have a range of up to 2500km and entry into service is planned for 2035. Fokker Next Gen plans to produce aircraft in the Netherlands and in Latvia. [more - original PR]