26-Nov-2021 9:42 AM
airBaltic and Emirates sign codeshare agreement
airBaltic and Emirates signed (25-Nov-2021) a codeshare agreement covering the following services, effective 29-Nov-2021:
- Operated by airBaltic: Riga-Dubai, Riga-Helsinki, Riga-Tallinn and Riga-Vilnius;
- Operated by Emirates: Dubai-Bangkok and Dubai-Jakarta.
airBaltic CEO Martin Gauss said the agreement will also enable passengers to reach destinations in Australia. Emirates now has codeshare agreements with 22 airlines and two rail companies and interline agreements with more than 115 airlines and rail companies. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]