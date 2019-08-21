Become a CAPA Member
Loading
21-Aug-2019 9:25 AM

AirAsia's new Kuala Lumpur-Tokyo Narita service responding to 'overwhelming consumer demand'

AirAsia X CEO Benyamin Ismail stated (20-Aug-2019) the carrier's four times weekly Kuala Lumpur-Tokyo Narita service, due to launch on 20-Nov-2019, is in response to "overwhelming consumer demand" on its daily Kuala Lumpur-Tokyo Haneda service. Mr Ismail added: "Operating from two airports in Tokyo with different flight times will also entice more Fly-Thru guests connecting from other cities within our global network". [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More