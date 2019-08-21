AirAsia's new Kuala Lumpur-Tokyo Narita service responding to 'overwhelming consumer demand'

AirAsia X CEO Benyamin Ismail stated (20-Aug-2019) the carrier's four times weekly Kuala Lumpur-Tokyo Narita service, due to launch on 20-Nov-2019, is in response to "overwhelming consumer demand" on its daily Kuala Lumpur-Tokyo Haneda service. Mr Ismail added: "Operating from two airports in Tokyo with different flight times will also entice more Fly-Thru guests connecting from other cities within our global network". [more - original PR]