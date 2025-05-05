5-May-2025 12:21 PM
AirAsia X to suspend Kuala Lumpur-Nairobi service from Sep-2025
AirAsia X announced (02-May-2025) plans to suspend Kuala Lumpur-Nairobi service from 01-Sep-2025 as part of its network optimisation initiative, due to lower than expected travel demand. AirAsia X will review the route's potential if strong demand for resumption is observed. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
AirAsia X launched its Kuala Lumpur-Nairobi service on 15-Nov-2024, marking it as the sole Malaysian airline and only LCC from ASEAN offering this route. The inaugural flight achieved a 90% passenger load factor1. Prior to launching, AirAsia X collaborated with the Kenya Tourism Board to boost tourism between Malaysia and Kenya through joint promotional activities and coordinated marketing campaigns2.