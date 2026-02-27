AirAsia X in discussions to order up to 150 aircraft: CEO

AirAsia X Group CEO Bo Lingam stated (26-Feb-2026) the company is "in discussions with OEMs to expand our orderbook by up to 150 additional aircraft, on top of the existing 374 aircraft orderbook, to ensure we have the capacity to lead for the next decade". The carrier aims to maintain its fleet at 253 aircraft in 2026, as four new A321LRs will replace retiring aircraft. [more - original PR]