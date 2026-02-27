27-Feb-2026 1:08 PM
AirAsia X in discussions to order up to 150 aircraft: CEO
AirAsia X Group CEO Bo Lingam stated (26-Feb-2026) the company is "in discussions with OEMs to expand our orderbook by up to 150 additional aircraft, on top of the existing 374 aircraft orderbook, to ensure we have the capacity to lead for the next decade". The carrier aims to maintain its fleet at 253 aircraft in 2026, as four new A321LRs will replace retiring aircraft. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
AirAsia Aviation Group CEO Bo Lingam said it expected 11 new aircraft in 2026 (four A321LRs and seven A321neos), plus 15 to 30 leased aircraft, after receiving five A321neos in 20251. AirAsia also signed a USD12.25 billion Airbus agreement for 50 A321XLRs with rights for 20 more, scheduled for delivery from 2028 to 20322.