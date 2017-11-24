AirAsia X improves aircraft utilisation 

AirAsia X CEO Benyamin Ismail, speaking on CAPA TV, said (07-Nov-2017) the carrier improved average aircraft utilisation from 16 hours to 17 hours per day over the last year. The improvement in utilisation, as well as a reduction in average stage length driven by the launch of shorter routes, has enabled AirAsia X to expand in 2017 despite not growing its fleet. "We can from a very low end in terms of utilisation", Mr Ismail said, adding: "In the past few years we have been increasing utilisation in steps". AirAsia X currently operates a fleet of 22 A330-300s. [more - CAPA TV]