Loading
24-Nov-2017 10:24 AM

AirAsia X improves aircraft utilisation 

AirAsia X CEO Benyamin Ismail, speaking on CAPA TV, said (07-Nov-2017) the carrier improved average aircraft utilisation from 16 hours to 17 hours per day over the last year. The improvement in utilisation, as well as a reduction in average stage length driven by the launch of shorter routes, has enabled AirAsia X to expand in 2017 despite not growing its fleet. "We can from a very low end in terms of utilisation", Mr Ismail said, adding: "In the past few years we have been increasing utilisation in steps". AirAsia X currently operates a fleet of 22 A330-300s. [more - CAPA TV]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More