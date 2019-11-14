AirAsia X Group records 'moderate passenger growth' in 3Q2019

AirAsia X Group CEO Nadda Buranasiri stated (13-Nov-2019) the company recorded "moderate passenger growth" in 3Q2019 due to global economic and geopolitical challenges. Mr Buranasiri added: "That being said, the appetite for air travel in the region has remained robust and as a group we have exercised capacity discipline and embarked on a sustainable fleet and network growth program in line with consumer demand, particularly in emerging and developing Asian destinations where demand for value-driven air travel remains strongest". [more - original PR]