AirAsia X expecting prospects to 'remain positive' in FY2018

AirAsia X stated (21-feb-2018) based on current forward booking trends, forward loads and average fares in FY2018 "are trending better than the previous year". AirAsia X stated: "Barring any unforeseen circumstances, including but not limited to terrorist attacks, natural disasters, epidemics, economic downturn, fuel price hike and fluctuation in foreign currencies against the Malaysian Ringgit, the Company expects its prospects to remain positive". [more - original PR]