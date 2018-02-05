AirAsia India notes importance of adapting to the digital era

AirAsia India CEO and MD Amar Abrol, via his official LinkedIn account, stated (31-Jan-2018) the digital era has "taken the world by storm and the aviation industry is not far behind". Mr Abrol noted: "While there are many initiatives in the pipeline, AirAsia is working towards digitising the company and changing the way we communicate to our guests and engagement with our employees". He also noted that 26% of passengers are first time flyers ever and 50% of passengers are aged between 16 and 35 years. As a result, he commented: "With the increase in consumption of digital content by consumers in Tier II & tier III regions where our presence is dominant, the it is the time right for us to reinvent our communication channels". Mr Abrol also noted that 50% of the travel segment has already moved to mobile. "In this age, with customers having more access to information thanks to the internet, brands have to be future ready - the rise in the usage of Artificial Intelligence, chatbot and Virtual Reality, increasing use of Big Data and moment marketing will help brands understand the customer better, and craft personalised communication", he explained. [more - original PR]