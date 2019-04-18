AirAsia Group shareholders approve disposal of Merah Aviation entities

AirAsia Group reported (17-Apr-2019) shareholders approved the disposal of 100% equity interest in its Merah Aviation entities to AS Air Lease Holdings 5T DAC, an entity indirectly controlled by Castlelake. As previously reported by CAPA, Merah Aviation Asset Holding comprises 25 aircraft to be leased to AirAsia. AirAsia Group CEO Tony Fernandes, via his official Twitter account, commented: "Selling our aircraft monetises all our aircraft at high prices and avoids residual risk and allows us to return cash to shareholders and invest in our new digital business". [more - original PR]