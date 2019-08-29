29-Aug-2019 9:33 AM
AirAsia Group reports strong growth, USD711m in revenue for 2Q2019
AirAsia Group reported (28-Aug-2019) the following financial highlights for 2Q2019:
- Strong double digit growth in revenue of MYR3 billion (USD711 million), up 17% year-on-year, driven by an 18% increase in passengers with 12.8 million recorded during the period;
- Ancillary revenue: MYR687 million (USD163 million), a 39% increase, driven by traditional airline ancillary and non airline ancillary streams;
- Non airline EBITDA: MYR36 million (USD8.5 million), due to the performance of Teleport, which consolidates the belly space of AirAsia carriers along with third party carriers.
- Teleport revenue increased to MYR112 million (USD26.5 million), while airasia.com was EBITDA positive;
- Positive operating cash flow (excluding operating lease): MYR267 million (USD63 million);
- RASK increased by 4% driven by firm demand;
- CASK including fuel increased by 15% mainly due to higher maintenance and overhaul provisions. [more - original PR]