AirAsia Group reaffirms 'commitment to business continuity'

AirAsia Group said planned fundraising of up to USD1 billion in international debt markets and MYR700 million in local facilities was aimed at refinancing and consolidating higher-cost COVID-era debt into longer-maturity, lower-cost structures, rather than covering operating shortfalls1 2. It also cited a multi-layered fuel risk framework, including Thai AirAsia hedging 13% of 3Q2026 fuel at USD89/barrel1. The group said consolidated short/long haul operations enabled aircraft swaps and temporary route suspensions, including Kuala Lumpur-Sydney and Kuala Lumpur-Delhi1.