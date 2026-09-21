AirAsia Group reaffirms 'commitment to business continuity'
AirAsia Group reaffirmed (18-Sep-2026) its "focused and prudent approach in navigating the current operating environment", and provided the following business updates:
- The group will initiate a Capital Structure Optimisation Exercise, involving the potential market-driven divestment of Move Digital's equity interest in BigPay, the distribution of Move Digital's 13.6% equity stake in Tune Protect, and the recovery of receivables estimated at approximately MYR32.2 million (USD7.88 million). Proceeds from the assets will be distributed to creditors, who are primarily Capital A or Capital A related companies. The group said executing this structural exercise will deliver "significant financial and operational benefits to Capital A" and will enable the positive deconsolidation of BigPay's historical operating losses;
- AirAsia recovered around 70% of fuel price increases through dynamic fares and lower non-fuel operating costs in 2Q2026. The group reduced capacity by 20% to 25% in 3Q2026 and is preparing to "ramp capacity back towards pre-war levels" in 4Q2026, aligning with the region's peak year-end travel season;
- AirAsia is optimising its fleet and moving towards a "more efficient aircraft mix". The group returned 25 older, less fuel-efficient aircraft on "favourable commercial terms", reducing its fixed lease burden while accelerating the transition to more efficient aircraft. With short and long haul operations now consolidated, the airline has greater flexibility to optimise aircraft and capacity, with a stronger focus on route profitability and sustainable returns;
- The group continues to "actively manage its capital position and evaluate strategic options to ensure operational and financial resilience".
AirAsia Group CEO Bo Lingam stated: "Given the current environment, we are taking a disciplined approach to managing the business - adjusting capacity, controlling costs, having active discussions with key stakeholders and strengthening our resilience". Mr Lingam continued: "While there has been much speculation in the media, much of it inaccurate, there is no question about our commitment to business continuity". Capital A CEO Tony Fernandes clarified AirAsia is not seeking a government bailout, and does not plan to reduce its workforce or implement furloughs, noting AirAsia "is very comfortable with our liquidity", as it has more than MYR1 billion (USD244.80 million) in cash. Mr Fernandes also confirmed AirAsia sold some of its newly delivered A321neo aircraft. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II] [more - Aviation Week]
Background ✨
AirAsia Group said planned fundraising of up to USD1 billion in international debt markets and MYR700 million in local facilities was aimed at refinancing and consolidating higher-cost COVID-era debt into longer-maturity, lower-cost structures, rather than covering operating shortfalls1 2. It also cited a multi-layered fuel risk framework, including Thai AirAsia hedging 13% of 3Q2026 fuel at USD89/barrel1. The group said consolidated short/long haul operations enabled aircraft swaps and temporary route suspensions, including Kuala Lumpur-Sydney and Kuala Lumpur-Delhi1.