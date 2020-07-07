AirAsia Group CEO: COVID-19 will make us 'even stronger' as leading LCC

AirAsia Group CEO Tony Fernandes stated (06-Jul-2020) the group is positive "in the strides we have made in bringing cash expenses down by at least 50% this year, and this will make us even stronger as the leading low cost carrier in the region". Mr Fernandes added: "We are encouraged by the strong rebound demand seen since resuming operations in late Apr-2020 and we foresee this will continue in the coming months". [more - original PR]