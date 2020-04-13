Become a CAPA Member
13-Apr-2020 8:45 AM

AirAsia CEO and executive chairman to relinquish salary until coronavirus is contained

AirAsia Group CEO Tony Fernandes reported (11-Apr-2020) he and executive chairman Kamarudin Meranun will not be taking a salary until the coronavirus pandemic is contained. Mr Fernandes stated employees accepted temporary pay reductions from between 15% to 75% depending on seniority, adding: "We are one of the few airlines world over who has kept all of our staff on". He said: "We have no revenue coming in, 96% of our fleet is grounded and we still have significant ongoing financial commitments such as fuel suppliers and leasing agents". [more - original PR]

