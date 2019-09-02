AirAsia and Airbus sign agreement to expand Malaysia's aerospace industry

AirAsia and Airbus signed (30-Aug-2019) a memorandum of agreement to support the development of Malaysia's aerospace industry. Airbus will expand its MRO presence in Malaysia and establish the Airbus Malaysia Digital Initiative, to enhance competitiveness of the local aerospace sector through new digital technologies. It will also appoint an Innovation Technical Director to the Aerospace Malaysia Innovation Centre, and increase funding for joint research programmes, including the production of sustainable aviation biofuels. Airbus is the largest international partner for the Malaysian aerospace industry, with its sourcing and services businesses in the country now valued at around USD400 million p/a, expected to rise to over USD550 million every year with the new initiatives. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - Airbus]