AirACT freighter crashes off runway in Hong Kong
Airport Authority Hong Kong, Hong Kong's Air Accident Investigation Authority (AAIA) and Civil Aviation Department (CAD) confirmed (20-Oct-2025) an accident involving a Boeing 747-400F at Hong Kong International Airport on 20-Oct-2025. The aircraft deviated from the north runway after landing and crashed into the sea. The four crew members were rescued. A patrol car from the Aviation Security Company was hit by the aircraft and fell into the water, resulting in the deaths of the two people in the car. The north runway was temporarily closed due to the accident, but flight operations were not affected. The AirACT aircraft (TC-ACF) was operating for Emirates SkyCargo under a wet lease arrangement and was arriving from Dubai World Central. [more - original PR - AAHK] [more - original PR - AAIA] [more - original PR - CAD] [more - Aviation Week]