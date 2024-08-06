Air Vanuatu to resume reduced services in week commencing 05-Aug-2024

Air Vanuatu announced (05-Aug-2024) plans to resume reduced services via scheduled charter flights from the week commencing 05-Aug-2024. The carrier said further details regarding the scheduled charter flights, including a proposed schedule and booking process, will be "shared with the public shortly". Air Vanuatu added a date for the commencement of full domestic operations will be set "once all necessary requirements have been satisfied". Ernst & Young partner in strategy & transactions Morgan Kelly stated: "I'd again like to thank the Civil Aviation Authority of Vanuatu and Vanuatu's Government for their support". [more - original PR]