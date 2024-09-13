Loading
Air Transat launches business plan to drive profitability

Air Transat president and CEO Annick Guerard stated (12-Sep-2024) the carrier launched a plan to accelerate the execution of its corporate strategy and drive long term profitable growth. The 'Elevation Program' includes a complete review of operations and business practices and will be led by the carrier's newly created Elevation Management Office. Ms Guerard stated the carrier aims to achieve a CAD100 million (USD73.7 million) improvement in annual adjusted EBITDA by Mar-2026 as a result of the programme. The carrier recorded a net loss of CAD39.9 million (USD29.4 million) in Q3FY2024. [more - original PR]

