Air Transat intends to apply for Canadian Government's LASR programme

Air Transat's long term debt and deferred government grant fell to CAD320 million as at 30-Apr-2026 from CAD400 million at 31-Oct-2025, after repayments on its subordinated working capital and revolving credit facilities.1 It also moved to a net cash position of CAD70.1 million, versus net debt of CAD235.1 million at 31-Oct-2025.1 The LASR facility offered eligible Canadian airlines up to CAD150 million of repayable liquidity support, and the federal fuel excise tax was removed from 20-Apr-2026 to 07-Sep-2026.2