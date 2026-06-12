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    12-Jun-2026 3:12 PM

    Air Transat intends to apply for Canadian Government's LASR programme

    Air Transat CFO Jean-François Pruneau stated (11-Jun-2026) the carrier intends to apply for the Canadian Government's Liquidity for Airline Sector Resilience (LASR) facility. As previously reported by CAPA, Canada's Minister of Finance and National Revenue François-Philippe Champagne introduced the LASR facility on 08-Jun-2026, a new loan programme through the Canada Enterprise Emergency Funding Corporation. Mr Pruneau noted the programme "would provide additional financial flexibility as we remain focused on executing our strategic priorities". [more - original PR]

    Background

    Air Transat's long term debt and deferred government grant fell to CAD320 million as at 30-Apr-2026 from CAD400 million at 31-Oct-2025, after repayments on its subordinated working capital and revolving credit facilities.1 It also moved to a net cash position of CAD70.1 million, versus net debt of CAD235.1 million at 31-Oct-2025.1 The LASR facility offered eligible Canadian airlines up to CAD150 million of repayable liquidity support, and the federal fuel excise tax was removed from 20-Apr-2026 to 07-Sep-2026.2

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