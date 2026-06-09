Canadian Government introduces Liquidity for Airline Sector Resilience programme

Canada's Minister of Finance and National Revenue François-Philippe Champagne introduced (08-Jun-2026) the Liquidity for Airline Sector Resilience facility, a new loan programme through the Canada Enterprise Emergency Funding Corporation. The programme will enable eligible Canadian airlines, who are experiencing financial pressures from elevated jet fuel costs, to receive repayable liquidity support of up to CAD150 million (USD107.54 million), on an as-needed basis. The Government of Canada also removed the federal fuel excise tax from 20-Apr-2026 to 07-Sep-2026. [more - original PR]