14-Apr-2025 5:47 PM
Air Transat has implemented 'broad' commercial and cost-based initiatives to enhance operations: COO
Air Transat COO Marc Lumpe, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas, stated (03-Apr-2025) the carrier has implemented "broad" commercial initiatives "to ensure that the commercial departments are fully equipped" to run Air Transat as a hub-and-spoke carrier. Mr Lumpe said the airline has also established cost-based initiatives "to ensure we are fully cost competitive".