Air Transat culture has 'high complementarity' with JV partner Porter Airlines: COO

Air Transat COO Marc Lumpe, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas, stated (03-Apr-2025) the carrier's staff culture has "high complementarity" with Porter Airlines' workforce. Mr Lumpe said: "Both teams from both sides have a very similar way of approaching topics… From an operational perspective, this is very simple". As previously reported by CAPA, Air Transat and Porter launched 'The Alliance' JV in Nov-2023.