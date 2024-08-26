Loading
26-Aug-2024 10:00 AM

Air Transat COO: Collaborative decision making key to minimising aircraft turnaround times

Air Transat chief operations officer (COO) Marc Lumpé, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Latin America & Caribbean, stated (23-Aug-2024) collaborative decision making between airlines and airports "is really the key to minimise turnaround times". Mr Lumpé also noted that cooperation between airlines and airports goes beyond just turnaround times. He said data sharing is an "integral part" of cooperation between the parties.

