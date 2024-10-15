Air Sierra Leone to commence operations in Dec-2024

Sierra Leone's Ministry of Transport and Aviation, via its official Facebook account, announced (13-Oct-2024) Air Sierra Leone will commence operations on 02-Dec-2024. The carrier will operate services from Freetown to Abidjan, Accra, Monrovia, Banjul, Dakar, Conakry and London Gatwick Airport. Freetown-London service will be operated three times weekly with Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft. Emmanuel Iza has been appointed as CEO, with technical assistance to be provided by Xejet.