21-Jan-2022 10:43 AM

Air Seychelles to resume Maldives service in Mar-2022

Air Seychelles announced (20-Jan-2022) plans to resume operations to the Maldives on 04-Mar-2022. The airline stated it will offer a tourism link between the Maldives and Johannesburg. The Maldives relaunch will mark the resumption of commercial passenger services to all of Air Seychelles' pre-pandemic destinations, which also include Johannesburg, Mumbai and Tel Aviv. As previously reported by CAPA, Air Seychelles last resumed Johannesburg-Seychelles-Malé service in Jul-2021 and the airline entered a partnership with Visit Maldives in Sep-2021. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]

