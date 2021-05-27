Air Seychelles to operate extra Dubai service in Jul-2021

Air Seychelles announced (26-May-2021) plans to operate an additional weekly Seychelles-Dubai service with A320neo from 01-Jul-2021 to 24-Jul-2021, offering 840 seats on the route. The airline will also operate an additional Dubai service on 18-Jul-2021. The carrier stated the operations are designed to "boost tourism to the Seychelles and to offer UAE travellers more holiday choices during the peak Eid period". [more - original PR]