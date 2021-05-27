Become a CAPA Member
Loading
27-May-2021 11:44 AM

Air Seychelles to operate extra Dubai service in Jul-2021

Air Seychelles announced (26-May-2021) plans to operate an additional weekly Seychelles-Dubai service with A320neo from 01-Jul-2021 to 24-Jul-2021, offering 840 seats on the route. The airline will also operate an additional Dubai service on 18-Jul-2021. The carrier stated the operations are designed to "boost tourism to the Seychelles and to offer UAE travellers more holiday choices during the peak Eid period". [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More