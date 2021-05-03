Air Seychelles commences Bucharest charter service, planning additional destinations

Air Seychelles commenced (30-Apr-2021) Seychelles-Bucharest charter service with A320neo equipment on 29-Apr-2021. Air Seychelles CEO Remco Althuis stated: "Based on the success we have seen so far with this market, we anticipate more of these charters later in the year. As Air Seychelles is also constantly exploring new potential source markets, we look forward to announcing additional destinations in the near future". Seychelles Tourism Board CEO Sherin Francis commented: "We have noticed since last year pent up demand from the Eastern European countries... we have managed to tap into this opportunity and we hope to be able to grow the business further from other countries of the same region". [more - original PR]