Air Rarotonga and Air Tahiti Nui sign interline and codeshare MoU
French Polynesia's President Edouard Fritch and Cook Islands' Prime Minister Mark Brown finalised (30-May-2022) a bilateral agreement to enable the signing of an MoU between Air Rarotonga and Air Tahiti Nui. The MoU, signed by Air Rarotonga MD Ewan Smith and Air Tahiti Nui MD Mathieu Bechonnet, provides for the implementation of interline and codeshare agreements. Air Rarotonga will be the carrier airline and Air Tahiti Nui the marketing airline. The agreement is expected to provide the Cook Islands with more direct access to the North American and European markets. Mr Brown said the agreement will allow a connection with Air Tahiti Nui, which connects Papeete to Los Angeles, with connections to be launched in Seattle, giving access to North American networks. Mr Brown also said that Rarotonga has direct air links with New Zealand, but due to a shortage of aircraft and staff at Air New Zealand, plans are underway to finding alternative routes. Mr Brown suggested the development of Tahiti as a hub to open North American and European markets to Pacific countries. [more - original PR - French]