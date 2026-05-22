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    22-May-2026 2:53 PM

    Air Premia receives IATA CEIV Fresh certification

    Air Premia received (13-May-2026) IATA's Centre of Excellence for Independent Validators in Perishable Logistics (CEIV Fresh) certification. Air Premia is the only passenger airline in South Korea to hold the certification. [more - original PR - Korean]

    Background

    Air Premia previously received IATA’s Centre of Excellence for Independent Validators (CEIV) Pharmaceutical Logistics certification, with cargo sales manager Kim Do-gil saying it would support more stable cold chain services and competitiveness in international air cargo.1 Air Premia also became a full IATA member on 01-Jun-2025 after obtaining IOSA certification in May-2025.2

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