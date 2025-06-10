10-Jun-2025 4:30 PM
Air Premia becomes IATA member
Air Premia announced (09-Jun-2025) it became a full IATA member on 01-Jun-2025, after receiving IOSA certification in May-2025. [more - original PR - Korean]
Background ✨
Other carriers, such as Himalaya Airlines, STARLUX Airlines, Air Astra, and Discover Airlines, also became IATA members after achieving IOSA certification within the past year, reflecting a common pathway to membership for new entrants1 2 3 4. Air Premia previously announced plans to join IATA's Turbulence Aware Platform, which now includes more than 25 airlines and 2600 aircraft5.