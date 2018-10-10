Air Peace resumes Asaba service, Warri service to follow 'soon'

Air Peace, via its official Facebook account, announced (09-Oct-2018) the resumption of Lagos-Asaba service on 08-Oct-2018, more than two years after it suspended the service. The airline also commenced Abuja-Asaba service. Corporate communications manager Chris Iwarah said the airline also plans to commence Warri service "soon". Asaba International Airport special project director Austine Ayemidejor stated the airport is working to complete facilities for the handling of widebody aircraft.