Air Peace launches Lagos-Barbados service

Air Peace, via its official Facebook and Twitter accounts, announced (25-May-2026) it launched Lagos-Barbados service on 24-May-2026, its first commercial service between Nigeria and the Caribbean. The airline handled 284 passengers on the inaugural service, operated with Boeing 777-300 equipment. The service is the only scheduled nonstop connection between Nigeria and the Caribbean, according to OAG and the CAPA Route Capacity Analyser.