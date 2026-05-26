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    26-May-2026 3:36 PM

    Air Peace launches Lagos-Barbados service

    Air Peace, via its official Facebook and Twitter accounts, announced (25-May-2026) it launched Lagos-Barbados service on 24-May-2026, its first commercial service between Nigeria and the Caribbean. The airline handled 284 passengers on the inaugural service, operated with Boeing 777-300 equipment. The service is the only scheduled nonstop connection between Nigeria and the Caribbean, according to OAG and the CAPA Route Capacity Analyser.

    Background

    Air Peace planned to resume monthly Lagos‑Antigua‑Barbados services from 24-May-2026, positioning it as the only direct link between West/Central Africa and the Caribbean.1 Air Peace previously announced plans to launch a daily Lagos‑Accra‑Antigua‑Barbados service from 21-Dec-2025.2 Air Peace also operated its first service to Antigua and Barbuda on 05-Aug-2023 and said it planned to commence scheduled commercial services.3

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