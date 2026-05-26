Air Peace launches Lagos-Barbados service
Air Peace, via its official Facebook and Twitter accounts, announced (25-May-2026) it launched Lagos-Barbados service on 24-May-2026, its first commercial service between Nigeria and the Caribbean. The airline handled 284 passengers on the inaugural service, operated with Boeing 777-300 equipment. The service is the only scheduled nonstop connection between Nigeria and the Caribbean, according to OAG and the CAPA Route Capacity Analyser.
Background ✨
Air Peace planned to resume monthly Lagos‑Antigua‑Barbados services from 24-May-2026, positioning it as the only direct link between West/Central Africa and the Caribbean.1 Air Peace previously announced plans to launch a daily Lagos‑Accra‑Antigua‑Barbados service from 21-Dec-2025.2 Air Peace also operated its first service to Antigua and Barbuda on 05-Aug-2023 and said it planned to commence scheduled commercial services.3