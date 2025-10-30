Loading
30-Oct-2025 4:31 PM

Air Peace launches Abuja-London Gatwick service

Air Peace launched (29-Oct-2025) three times weekly Abuja-London Gatwick service on 28-Oct-2025. The carrier also operates Lagos-London Gatwick service. London Gatwick Airport now offers passengers 21 destinations across Africa. The airport recorded more than 670,000 passengers to 20 destinations in Africa in 3Q2025, an increase of 9% year-on-year and up 96% compared to 2019. [more - original PR]

Background ✨

Air Peace also commenced three times weekly Abuja-London Heathrow service with Boeing 777-200ER on 26-Oct-2025, in addition to the Abuja-London Gatwick and daily Lagos-London Gatwick services1 2. It had received authorisation for the Heathrow route, planning four times weekly operations to Heathrow to complement the Gatwick service3.

