21-Oct-2025 12:48 PM

Air Peace confirms plans to commence Abuja-London Heathrow service

Air Peace, via its official Facebook and Twitter accounts, confirmed (20-Oct-2025) plans to commence Abuja-London Heathrow service on 26-Oct-2025. The airline is scheduled to operate the service three times weekly with Boeing 777-200ER equipment, alongside Abuja-London Gatwick service, according to OAG.

Background ✨

Air Peace received authorisation to operate Abuja-London Heathrow service from 26-Oct-2025, with plans to operate four times weekly to Heathrow, complementing three times weekly Abuja-London Gatwick service1. It previously launched daily Lagos-London Gatwick service on 29-Mar-2024 and has responded to strong demand by increasing capacity on that route2 3.

