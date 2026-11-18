18-Nov-2026 3:42 PM
Air Niugini resumes Port Moresby-Auckland service for first time in 26 years
Auckland International Airport, via its official LinkedIn account, announced (17-Nov-2026) Air Niugini resumed three times weekly Port Moresby-Auckland service, returning to Auckland for the first time in 26 years. No other carriers operate on the route, according to OAG.
Background ✨
Air Niugini received an international airline licence for New Zealand operations from Papua New Guinea's Department of Transport, supporting its planned re-entry after 26 years, with Boeing 737-800 equipment and a later transition to A220-300s.1 CEO Alan Milne said the Auckland service complemented its hub-and-spoke strategy via Port Moresby and strengthened links to Australia's east coast and wider Pacific/Asia network.1