Air Niugini CEO confirms compatibility of incoming A220s for 15 domestic airports
Air Niugini CEO Gary Seddon reported (04-Aug-2025) all 15 domestic airports served by the carrier's Fokker fleet in Papua New Guinea can accommodate the incoming A220 aircraft, according to comprehensive technical studies undertaken by Airbus. Mr Seddon stated: "Airbus and Air Niugini have thoroughly evaluated the performance of both the A220-100 and A220-300 models and confirmed these aircraft can serve every airport where our Fokker 70s and 100s operate". Mr Seddon added: "The replacement of our Fokker fleet with Airbus A220s will be a massive change for Air Niugini. The first of these aircraft arrives in September this year". [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Papua New Guinea's National Airport Corporation MD and CEO Dominic Kaumu stated that only five out of 13 designated airports were capable of accommodating Air Niugini's A220 aircraft as of the commencement of A220 operations in September 2025, with the remainder requiring pavement resurfacing before handling the new type1. Air Niugini has been preparing for the A220 entry into service with pilot and cabin crew training and a comprehensive re-fleeting programme2 3.