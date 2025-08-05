Air Niugini CEO confirms compatibility of incoming A220s for 15 domestic airports

Papua New Guinea's National Airport Corporation MD and CEO Dominic Kaumu stated that only five out of 13 designated airports were capable of accommodating Air Niugini's A220 aircraft as of the commencement of A220 operations in September 2025, with the remainder requiring pavement resurfacing before handling the new type1. Air Niugini has been preparing for the A220 entry into service with pilot and cabin crew training and a comprehensive re-fleeting programme2 3.