Air Niugini Boeing 767 aircraft temporarily unserviceable in Brisbane

Air Niugini, via its official Facebook account, announced (25-Jun-2023) "unforeseen" technical difficulties with two Boeing 767 aircraft have rendered them both temporarily unserviceable in Brisbane. The carrier said a team of engineers and technicians are working to rectify the issues and restore the aircraft "as soon as possible". It noted: "Due to the complexity of the required repairs and the availability of spare parts, we anticipate that the restoration process may take longer than initially expected". Air Niugini has made "major adjustments" to flight schedules as a result, leading to disruptions for passengers travelling domestically and internationally. The airline said it is hopeful of having one of the aircraft operational by 25-Jun-2023.