Air Niugini announces launch of commercial service for first A220-300

Air Niugini announced (06-Oct-2025) the launch of commercial service for its first A220-300 (P2-PGA) 'The People's Balus' on 04-Oct-2025. The aircraft operated a Port Moresby-Lae flight, mirroring the carrier's first flight on 01-Nov-1973. [more - original PR]

Background ✨

Azorra Aviation delivered the first A220-300 to Air Niugini, marking the type's commercial debut in Papua New Guinea, with additional deliveries scheduled through 20261. The aircraft features a commemorative livery for the nation's 50th independence anniversary, and is part of a broader fleet modernisation effort involving orders for 11 A220s and significant pilot training investment2 3.

