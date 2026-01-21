Air Niugini announces future plans for A220
Air Niugini confirmed (20-Jan-2026) plans to introduce its A220 equipment to "important domestic destinations" such as Mount Hagen, Wewak and Kimbe as airport runway upgrade works progress across Papua New Guinea. The A220-300 will also be deployed on select regional services including routes to Australia upon completion of regulatory requirements. The aircraft will initially service Cairns ahead of its debut on Port Moresby-Sydney service from 29-Mar-2026. The carrier plans to increase Port Moresby-Sydney frequency from twice to three times weekly from 29-Mar-2026. As previously reported by CAPA, the carrier received its third A220-300 aircraft in mid Dec-2025. [more - original PR]
Background
