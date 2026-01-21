Air Niugini announces future plans for A220

Air Niugini received its third A220-300 aircraft in Dec-2025 and planned to deploy it on the Port Moresby-Rabaul route from 19-Dec-2025, while also transitioning the Port Moresby-Sydney service from Boeing 737-800 to A220 aircraft in late Mar-2026 and increasing Sydney frequency to three times weekly from 03-Apr-20261 2. The A220 is expected to add significant capacity on the Port Moresby-Cairns route3.