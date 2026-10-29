Air New Zealand and Hong Kong Airport become first to achieve IATA One ID Certification

IATA announced (28-Oct-2026) Air New Zealand and Hong Kong International Airport as the first organisations to achieve One ID Certification. The certification assures organisations' that their use of digital identity and biometrics meet a set of global industry standards. Organisations can be certified in up to four areas of activity:

Digitalisation of admissibility;

Contactless travel;

Biometric handling;

Privacy, consent and governance.

The certification is open to airlines, airports and technology providers. Air New Zealand and Hong Kong Airport were certified across all areas applicable to their operations. [more - original PR]