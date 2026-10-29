Air New Zealand and Hong Kong Airport become first to achieve IATA One ID Certification
IATA announced (28-Oct-2026) Air New Zealand and Hong Kong International Airport as the first organisations to achieve One ID Certification. The certification assures organisations' that their use of digital identity and biometrics meet a set of global industry standards. Organisations can be certified in up to four areas of activity:
- Digitalisation of admissibility;
- Contactless travel;
- Biometric handling;
- Privacy, consent and governance.
The certification is open to airlines, airports and technology providers. Air New Zealand and Hong Kong Airport were certified across all areas applicable to their operations. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
IATA published three digital identity proofs of concept across Europe and Asia Pacific, including an Air New Zealand Auckland-Hong Kong trial using an airline digital wallet for remote biometric enrolment and contactless airport and customs processing.1 IATA said interoperability was sufficiently advanced for multi-airport, multi-carrier contactless journeys using different digital identity wallets and national schemes.1 IATA also released a Contactless Travel Directory to help airlines identify biometric touchpoints, traveller eligibility and required technical protocols at specific airports.2