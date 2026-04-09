IATA demonstrates that 'contactless, biometric enabled international travel is already achievable'

IATA published (08-Apr-2026) the results of three digital identity proofs of concept (PoC), conducted in Europe and Asia Pacific. Details include:

Japan Airlines operating from Tokyo Haneda Airport to Hong Kong and a European airport: Passengers shared identity data in advance using digital wallets, enabling biometric processing at departure and transfer points. For the European airport, an interoperable 'tap-and-go' solution was used instead of sharing biometrics in advance. Identity data was re-used across multiple airports and airlines, eliminating repeated document checks and demonstrating interoperability across providers;

operating from to and a European airport: Passengers shared identity data in advance using digital wallets, enabling biometric processing at departure and transfer points. For the European airport, an interoperable 'tap-and-go' solution was used instead of sharing biometrics in advance. Identity data was re-used across multiple airports and airlines, eliminating repeated document checks and demonstrating interoperability across providers; Air New Zealand operating Auckland-Hong Kong service: Passengers used an airline digital wallet to share identity data during booking and check-in, enabling remote biometric enrolment and contactless processing at airport and customs touchpoints;

operating Auckland-Hong Kong service: Passengers used an airline digital wallet to share identity data during booking and check-in, enabling remote biometric enrolment and contactless processing at airport and customs touchpoints; IndiGo in Bengaluru: Demonstrated that digital identity solutions from different providers, including programmes such as Digi Yatra and international wallet credentials, can work together in a single journey.

IATA stated the PoCs "demonstrated that contactless, biometric enabled international travel is already achievable with digital identity replacing paper documentation". The association added: "The PoCs demonstrated that interoperability of systems is sufficiently advanced to support contactless journeys involving multiple carriers and using different digital identity wallets... as well as national digital identity programmes". The PoCs involved the use of the Air New Zealand Wallet, Apple Wallet, Digi Yatra, Face Express by NEC, Google Wallet, Multipaz and SITA Wallet and technology providers including Amadeus, Branchspace, Hopae, NEC, SICPA and SITA. The PoCs were designed using the IATA Contactless Travel Directory, IATA One ID standards and ISO, OpenID and W3C international standards. IATA director general Willie Walsh commented: "For travellers to benefit from this important modernisation, governments must accelerate efforts to issue and accept digital travel credentials". [more - original PR]