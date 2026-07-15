Air New Zealand unveils cabin upgrades for Boeing 777-300ER fleet

Air New Zealand unveiled (15-Jul-2026) details of cabin upgrades being rolled out across its Boeing 777-300ER fleet. The project includes the introduction of new Business Premier and economy interiors across the fleet, with premium economy to remain unchanged following a refresh programme over the past year featuring new seat covers and cabin curtains. The first 777 is scheduled to be retrofitted in Mar-2027 and be in service by May 2027. [more - original PR]