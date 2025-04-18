Air New Zealand's first retrofitted 787-9 lands in Auckland

Air New Zealand announced (17-Apr-2025) its first retrofitted Boeing 787-9 aircraft (ZK-NZH) landed in Auckland on 16-Apr-2025. The aircraft spent 184 days in Singapore as it was retrofitted with new cabin interiors, including the Business Premier Luxe seat and redesigned Business Premier, premium economy and economy cabins. The second 787-9 to be retrofitted with the new interiors is undergoing work in Singapore. Seven aircraft are expected to be completed by the end of 2025. All 14 of the airline's 787-9s will be updated to the new cabin layout by the end of 2026. [more - original PR]